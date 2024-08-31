Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The college football season begins with a bang on Saturday afternoon with a top-15 showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers. But it sounds like the Bulldogs will be without one of their most important players on the offensive side of the ball as a result of a supsension.

According to a report from Chris Low and Mark Schlabach of ESPN, the Georgia Bulldogs have decided to suspend star running back Trevor Etienne ahead of the team’s season-opening showdown with the Clemson Tigers.

“Georgia will be without transfer running back Trevor Etienne in Saturday’s opener against No. 14 Clemson as a result of his arrest earlier this spring on DUI and reckless driving charges, sources confirmed to ESPN on Saturday,”

“Etienne, who transferred to Georgia from Florida in January, was expected to be the No. 1 Bulldogs’ starting tailback against the Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.”

Etienne was widely considered the top running back to enter the transfer portal this offseason and was set to be Georgia’s starting running back this season. Needless to say, this is a big loss for the Bulldogs ahead of a very important season-opening showdown against a top-15 opponent.

We’ll have to see how the team adjusts to his absence.

[ESPN]