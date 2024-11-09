Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While it has been a disappointing season for the Florida Gators, star freshman quarterback D.J. Lagway has been a bit of a silver lining. But it sounds like the team will be without him in Saturday’s SEC showdown.

The Gators take on the fifth-ranked Texas Longhorns on Saturday, but after suffering a hamstring injury last week, it sounds like D.J. Lagway will not be the team’s starting quarterback.

Sources: Florida QB D.J. Lagway will be listed as a game-time decision today but is not expected to significantly contribute today at Texas. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury and has been limited in practice. pic.twitter.com/romX2JlSaN — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 9, 2024

According to a report from college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, while Lagway is expected to be a “game-time decision,” he is not expected to play much – if at all – against the Texas Longhorns.

“Sources: Florida QB D.J. Lagway will be listed as a game-time decision today but is not expected to significantly contribute today at Texas. He’s dealing with a hamstring injury and has been limited in practice,” Thamel said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Lagway suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of the team’s loss to the Georgia Bulldogs last week and was carted off the field.

While the injury does not seem severe enough to sideline him for the entire season, it is pretty clear that he will not be able to play this week.

This is pretty bad news for Florida given that they have already lost one starting quarterback this season when veteran Graham Mertz suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year.

With both Mertz and Lagway unable to play, the Gators will turn to third-string quarterback Aidan Warner.

Last week, Warner went just 7-for-22 through the air for just 66 yards and an interception with no touchdowns.

We’ll have to see how he performs this week.

