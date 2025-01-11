Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Deion Sanders has led an impressive transformation for the Colorado Buffaloes football program. But it sounds like he is done at Colorado and looking to move on to another job.

When Sanders took over as the head coach at Colorado, the Buffaloes were arguably the worst Power Five program in the entire country. But in just two years, Sanders helped revitalize the program and had the team on the verge of making the College Football Playoff this season.

However, according to a report from Vincent Bonsignore, a Las Vegas Raiders beat writer for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Sanders may now be looking to move on from Colorado, with his sights set on a new opportunity in the NFL.

Bonsignore cited a source close to the situation indicating that Sanders has reached out to the Raiders through an associate to express his interest in their head coaching vacancy.

“He has a very strong interest in the job,” the source told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

While it’s unclear whether the Raiders are equally interested in Sanders, the report makes it clear that he’s considering a departure from Colorado, and this led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“2 year Colorado fans in shambles,” one fan wrote on X.

“If Deion takes the Raiders job that would start the transfer clock for the players at Colorado,” another fan pointed out.

“You got played Colorado…” someone else said.

“This really shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody and it makes logical sense. I’m not rooting for it. I hope Prime stays…but I get it. It’s a bizarrely unique opportunity,” another person said.

“The only way the interest is real, is if Deion was promised that whoever becomes the new GM will trade up to take his son. No way he accepts the job without that sort of guarantee,” someone else added.

“Colorado boosters should not want to fund this guy,” another person wrote.

It’s worth noting that Sanders reportedly has a new contract offer from Colorado that he has not yet signed, perhaps indicating that he is exploring other options.