Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

This season, legendary coach Nick Saban is beginning a new career as an analyst on ESPN’s College GameDay after retiring from coaching the Alabama Crimson Tide following last season. As he steps into his new role, it sounds like Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney thinks he’ll do well – but he has one suggestion for him.

“Yeah, I’ve got one suggestion for GameDay that I think could take y’all to new levels,” Swinney said, building some suspense. “It’s going to take coach Saban a little while to settle in, but he’s a natural. Y’all know that. He’s already made y’all better.”

As for that suggestion, it was rather simple.

“If y’all can at some point during the year get him on set with a Pat McAfee tank top side by side, then it’s over,” Swinney said with a huge grin according to On3. “It’s over. That’s the only thing. He’ll get there. He’ll get there.”

It’s unlikely we’ll get that from Saban – though not impossible considering that the show does like to have a little bit of fun sometimes. But we will get to see Saban provide some expert analysis throughout his time on the show this season and beyond.

[On3]