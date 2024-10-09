Last football season the Michigan Wolverines were at the center of a massive cheating scandal, allegedly stealing signs from their opponents so they’d always know what play was being run against them. Now, someone involved in the scandal is speaking out about just how widespread corruption is at the top levels of the sport.
Connor Stalions, the Michigan staffer who is accused of doing all of Michigan’s dirty week, recently sat down for an episode of the “Bussin with the Boys” podcast, where he discussed what he referred to as a “giant circle” of intel guys at programs across the country.
“There’s this whole… like a giant circle of the ‘intel’ guys that know each other, right? And you’re usually one or two phone calls away from anyone you want. Like if I… if we played Georgia in ’21 in the Orange Bowl, and I got ahold of a couple SEC teams that were playing Big Ten teams their bowl game. And so I’d give them what I had on them, and they’d give me what they had on Georgia.
“Also, this is my favorite. So trading happens all the time, right? In 2021 we lose to Michigan State, Kenneth Walker had a great game, and we needed some help. They had to lose twice and we had to win out. Michigan State had to lose twice, and then that would have resulted in having a three-way tie… or, no, we would have beaten Ohio State and then it would have just been us and Ohio State, because Michigan State would not have been in that three-way tie.
“They lost to Purdue, and then… I think it was the next week they played Ohio State the week before we played Ohio State. So we needed Ohio State to win. So I gave Michigan State’s signals to a buddy of mine.
“I changed all of the logos, I made it look like it came from a different school. I don’t want to give Ohio State something from Michigan, right? They might not use it, who knows. But we needed Ohio State to win, and I know they steal the crap out of defensive signals, so here you go.
“So I gave it to a buddy, who may have given it to a buddy, who then gave it to Ohio State and said ‘I got this from so and so at Name Your School University.’ I’m sure they probably already had them, but it just confirmed everything. And then they won like 60-0.”
It’s pretty disturbing to know that a school with a rich and storied tradition like Ohio State would stoop this low. Hopefully, the NCAA will get wind of this and bring the hammer down on Ohio State’s football program.