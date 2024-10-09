Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Last football season the Michigan Wolverines were at the center of a massive cheating scandal, allegedly stealing signs from their opponents so they’d always know what play was being run against them. Now, someone involved in the scandal is speaking out about just how widespread corruption is at the top levels of the sport.

Connor Stalions, the Michigan staffer who is accused of doing all of Michigan’s dirty week, recently sat down for an episode of the “Bussin with the Boys” podcast, where he discussed what he referred to as a “giant circle” of intel guys at programs across the country.

It’s pretty disturbing to know that a school with a rich and storied tradition like Ohio State would stoop this low. Hopefully, the NCAA will get wind of this and bring the hammer down on Ohio State’s football program.