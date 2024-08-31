Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney reacts after officials reversed a pass interference call against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of the 2024 Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson’s 2024 season got off to a horrific start on Saturday, falling in a largely non-competitive matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs. And former NFL wide receiver Roddy White has one explanation for why Clemson perhaps didn’t come out and compete.

Georgia’s offense had very few issues moving the ball at will on Clemson, particularly in the second half of the game. Star quarterback Carson Beck looked as good as advertised, throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-3 victory.

Meanwhile, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik largely struggled to show much growth in his season debut, throwing for just 142 yards with one interception in the defeat.

Georgia is obviously an excellent team that will make a lot of teams look bad this season. But clearly, this was not the best representation of Clemson’s skills by any means.

The game caused White to take to social media to criticize Swinney’s recruiting efforts, claiming that Swinney’s recruiting problem is that he has “too many white dudes” on offense.

“Clemson got way too many white dudes on the field on offense this ain’t them,” wrote White on X. “U mean to tell me u only got one black dude out there making plays? That’s a recruiting problem.”

Whether White’s assessment of Clemson’s offense is correct or not, it is indeed hard to argue that Swinney’s recruiting efforts are flawed. Particularly when you consider how the program still refuses to adjust to the influx of talent in the transfer portal.

