Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

When Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck decided to enter the transfer portal, everyone knew that he would command a pretty sizable NIL payment at his next school. But the actual dollar amount is pretty staggering.

After initially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft last month, Carson Beck changed his mind a bit, deciding instead to return to college and enter the transfer portal.

When Beck entered the portal, he immediately became one of the most highly coveted transfer players on the market. As a result, he was also set to become the most handsomely paid.

After he entered the transfer portal, Pete Nakos of On3 Sports reported that Beck was likely to become “one of the highest-paid transfers in college football history” when he chose his next team. And it certainly sounds like that was indeed the case after he committed to the Miami Hurricanes on Friday.

According to one report, Beck is set to make $4 million in his one year with the Hurricanes.

“The Fox affiliate in Miami reports that UM’s contract with Carson Beck is a one year, $4M deal. As perspective, former second round pick Will Levis made $950,000 base as Tennessee Titans starting QB this season,” Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Over the past two seasons, Beck has been Georgia’s starting quarterback, leading the Bulldogs to an SEC title and a spot in the College Football Playoff this year.

Although he started the season as one of the nation’s most highly touted quarterbacks, Beck encountered several challenges, including three games with three interceptions. A disappointing season, coupled with a late-season injury, likely played a role in his decision to return to college for another year.

We’ll have to see how he performs at Miami.