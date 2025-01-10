Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Just one day after news broke that former Georgia Bulldogs starting quarterback Carson Beck had decided to return to college football and enter the transfer portal, it sounds like he has a new destination already.

According to a report from national recruiting insider Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Carson Beck has committed to the Miami Hurricanes.

“BREAKING: Georgia transfer QB Carson Beck has Committed to Miami, [On3 Sports] has learned. The 6’4 230 QB totaled 7,912 Yards & 58 TDs in his time with the Bulldogs. Is ranked as the No. 1 Player in the Portal (per On3),” Fawcett said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

This is the second consecutive year that the Hurricanes have landed the top quarterback prospect out of the transfer portal. Last season, Miami added Washington State transfer Cam Ward, who immediately became one of the top quarterbacks in the country, emerging as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Over the past two seasons, Beck has served as Georgia’s starting quarterback, guiding the Bulldogs an SEC championship and a berth in the College Football Playoff this season.

Despite beginning the season as one of the nation’s most highly regarded quarterbacks, Beck faced challenges along the way, including three games where he threw three interceptions. The combination of a disappointing season and a late-season injury likely influenced his decision to return to college for another year.

On top of that, Beck is now positioned to capitalize on what is anticipated to be a highly lucrative NIL deal with the Miami Hurricanes.

We’ll have to see how Beck performs at his new school.