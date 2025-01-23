Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last offseason, Ohio State landed former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard in the transfer portal.

Now it’s the Wildcats’ turn to take from the Buckeyes, with on3 reporting that former Ohio State offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick is transferring to the Big 12 program.

While Fitzpatrick had originally announced his intentions to transfer earlier this month, he remained with the Buckeyes throughout the remainder of the College Football Playoff. Ohio State’s season officially came to an end this past Monday with a victory over Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Atlanta.

A native of Englewood, Colorado, Fitzpatrick originally ranked as a four-star recruit in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports. After redshirting as a true freshman, he appeared in three games in 2023 before playing in 15 games in 2024, primarily serving as a backup to starting right tackle Josh Fryar.

After announcing his intentions to transfer, 247Sports ranked Fitzpatrick as the No. 57 offensive tackle and No. 628 overall player in the transfer portal. He’ll arrive in Manhattan with two seasons of eligibility remaining in his college career.

Kansas State is coming off a 9-4 season in 2024, which included a win over Rutgers in the Rate Bowl.

As for Ohio State, Minnesota transfer Phillip Daniels projects to play right tackle for the Buckeyes in 2025 with Fryar’s eligibility having now expired.

Fitzpatrick is the second ex-Ohio State player to announce his destination on Thursday, with cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt announcing his decision to transfer to another Big 12 school in Baylor.

[on3]