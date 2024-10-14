Credit: Austin American-Statesman

Arch Manning is the talk of the town across the college football.

After Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with an injury it was MAnning’s turn to step up and take the reins, and the young gunslinger more than delivered. Manning completed 70 percent of his passes, to go along with 12 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Arch’s play has him skyrocketing up draft boards for his class.

The Longhorns pass thrower is the nephew of legendary NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. Arch’s performance this season has NFL fans salivating about drafting the young quarterback in hopes that he’ll live up to the family name.

Fans took to social media to discuss drafting the young quarterback.

“Hahaha I did say it would be “toooooouuugghhhhh to sit through” I’m not mad at you But would it be worth it to get Arch?? If you could (which you can’t) 100% guarantee me that it would lead to Arch Manning. I’d sign up for that 10/10 times,” one fan said on Twitter of tanking to draft Manning.

“Giants need Arch Manning,” one fan said.

“I’m ready to tank two years for Arch Manning,” said another.

“Ok hear me out. Cowboys need play the long game and tank for a few years and bank as many draft picks as we can, and draft Arch Manning when he hits the draft,” someone else said.

Arch Manning won’t be eligible for the NFL draft until after next season, but it’s clear everyone is taking note of his play and starting to think about how to position themselves to draft him.