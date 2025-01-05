Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered a bowl game loss to the Michigan Wolverines this week, and now it sounds like they have lost one of their starters, as well.

According to a report from Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Alabama starting offensive tackle Elijah Pritchett has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal after three seasons with Alabama.

Pritchett will now have two seasons of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

“BREAKING: Alabama starting OT Elijah Pritchett plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells On3 Sports. The 6’6 330 OT started in all 13 games for the Crimson Tide this season. 2 years of eligibility remaining,” Fawcett said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Pritchett initially signed with the Crimson Tide in 2022, when Nick Saban was still the head coach of the team.

Coming out of high school, Pritchett was rated as the No. 5 offensive tackle and the No. 37 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class.

It’s not clear where Pritchett will end up after leaving Alabama. He was also considering Florida State at the time of his commitment to Alabama back in 2021. He also visited Georgia and USC before committing to Alabama.

Pritchett will likely be one of the most highly recruited offensive linemen in the portal this season.

We’ll have to see where he ends up.

