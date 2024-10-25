Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is gearing up to make his return to the ring. Tyson will face Youtuber Jake Paul and things aren’t looking good for Paul.

The fight was postponed a little due to health concerns surrounding Tyson, but those concerns have been put to bed. Tyson has shared footage showing that he’s just as dangerous as ever.

The scariest part? Tyson says he’s just starting.

Fans reacted to the brutal footage on social media.

“Imagine a world where 59 year old Mike Tyson knocks Jake Paul out. It would be beautiful,” one fan said on Twitter.

“I’m so worried for Tyson mehn. Age is a big factor in this fight. I will be surprised if he sees the 2nd round. I just pray he goes home healthy after he gets knocked out. The thought of a YouTuber knocking out the great Mike Tyson will traumatize me forever. Be safe Mike and i hope the pay is worth it,” one worried fan added.

“The man is tremendous shape, sure he is past prime but Jake Paul is a [expletive] bum! If this is real, Tyson will kill him!” one fan added.

“If this is a real fight , Mike will probably get knocked out,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how everything unfolds, but it’s hard not to believe in Tyson after this video.