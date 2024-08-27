Jan 1, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; A Minnesota Vikings helmet sits on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings placed star tight end T.J. Hockenson on the Physically Unable to Perform list. That means the former Pro Bowler won’t see the field in 2024 for at least a month.

Hockenson, a former Iowa standout, has been recovering after suffering a torn ACL last season. Thus far, that injury has plagued him. The Vikings had to decide the start of the season and did exactly that with this move.

Hockenson will be eligible to come off the PUP list after four weeks.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the update on Hockenson and his status with the Vikings.

Minnesota is leaving TE T.J. Hockenson on the Physically Unable to Perform List, which means he is ineligible to be active during the first four games of the season, per sources. Hockenson still is recovering from last season’s torn ACL but is expected to return this season. pic.twitter.com/yic1seDyka — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2024

“Hockenson is still recovering from last season’s torn ACL but is expected to return this season,” Schefter wrote.

In 2022, Hockenson joined the Vikings after Minnesota acquired him in an in-division trade with the Detroit Lions. Hockenson has been one of the league’s top tight ends since he entered the NFL in 2019. Thus far in his career, he’s caught 341 receptions, totaled 3,547 yards, and reeled in 23 passing touchdowns.

Minnesota will likely benefit big when Hockenson eventually returns to the lineup.

[Adam Schefter]