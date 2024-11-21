Oct 26, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after touchdown reception in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado Buffaloes star Travis Hunter announced he plans to enter the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday. The scintillating Hunter, who’s excelled at both cornerback and wide receiver, plans to give the two-way lifestyle at ry at the professional level too.

“It’s never been done,” Hunter said via ESPN.com’s Adam Rittenberg. He continued, saying, he understood the risks. But Hunter has an extreme confidence about him.

“But I believe I can do it,” Hunter said. “Nobody has stopped me from doing it thus far.”

Hunter took it a step further and addressed potential doubters of his move to play on both sides. Based on the strong message he sent to that faction, he appeared to take great pleasure in listening to them doubt him. He was not short on his confidence.

“I like when people tell me I can’t do it,” Hunter confidently said.

The sensational Hunter is up for several awards this season. The Biletnikoff Award and the Thorpe Award are in range. And of course, the Heisman Trophy is, too. Pundits across America have stumped for the spectacular Hunter to win the coveted honor this December in New York. At this rate, it would be a shock if he didn’t at least receive an invite.

Colorado hasn’t had a first-round pick in any NFL Draft in 13 years. The last two players from CU to be taken in the first round were Nate Solder and Jimmy Smith, by the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens. Solder is technically the last, having been picked 17th overall that year.

Hunter and Sanders will likely get picked in next year’s first round. So that drought is expected to end.

