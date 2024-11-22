Shohei Ohtani Oct 29, 2024; Bronx, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a single against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Shohei Ohtani is the 2024 National League Most Valuable Player. The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar had an unparalleled year at the plate this season, setting historic marks. So it came to no one’s surprise Thursday night when MLB announced Ohtani as the NL MVP.

Ohtani won the award unanimously this year yet again. And in that victory, he made all sorts of league history.

For starters, Ohtani became the first full-time designated hitter to win the MVP award. Players like Edgar Martinez and David Ortiz have tried before, but Ohtani is the first to get it done.

Sarah Langs noted the remarkable feat on X.

“Shohei Ohtani is the first full-time DH to win MVP,” Langs said. Langs noted that the AL MVP with the fewest amount of games in the field before Ohtani was the great Don Baylor, who played 97 games in the field in his 1979 MVP season with the California Angels.

There’s just no telling what else Ohtani is capable of achieving. Every year, he’s seemingly found a new way to outdo himself. It hasn’t mattered what league he’s playing in either. He’s excelling and is one of the greatest athletes in sports today. At the rate he’s going, he’ll become one of the greatest athletes in history in no time.

Ohtani helped the Dodgers capture their first World Series championship since 2020 this season and the first the team’s won in a full season since 1988.

With the way he’s playing, and with how loaded LA is, expect them to remain in contention for a very long time. And expect Ohtani to remain a perennial MVP candidate as well. The sports world reacted to the historic feat that Ohtani achieved.

Congrats to Shohei Ohtani on yet another remarkable achievement in his legendary career.

