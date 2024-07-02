Dec 12, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before playing against the Houston Texans against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks appear to still be on good terms. The Seahawks offered a very kind gesture towards the franchise’s all-time passing leader: A throwback jersey.

Wilson emerged on Tuesday and revealed the team had sent him a throwback version of the iconic Wilson jersey.

“Forever grateful,” Wilson posted. Wilson’s post featured the throwback jersey in all its glory.

Wilson had said he wanted to play in the throwback jerseys during his tenure, so now that he’s not on the team anymore, the team appeared to want to make that happen for him anyway. While the team did trade Wilson a few years ago, it’s clear that it was a business decision and that Wilson’s contributions to the franchise are still recognized.

From 2012 to 2021, Wilson became the Seahawks’ all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns, and wins.

The sports world had much to say over the gesture that Seattle made towards its former quarterback Wilson.

This makes my Seahawks heart happy. Russell Wilson, in my humble opinion, in the best (or most important) player in Seahawks history. The QB of your Super Bowl team, the ONE Super Bowl. Forever a Seahawk. https://t.co/BfYX5Sqos0 — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) July 2, 2024

Oh my word. Chills. I could hear that emotion of like gratitude. I am equally grateful that the Seahawks did that. That’s continued taste of healing for me. https://t.co/JTAZH0bbN4 — I Just Wanna Know (@Stay1nTheKnow) July 2, 2024

Currently crying https://t.co/6na18FwS1X — Ty France is Angry (@welovetyfrance) July 2, 2024

OMG! WE MISS YOU! 🥹💚💙 You made these jerseys comeback but never got a chance to wear it in game.💔#Seahawks https://t.co/ELhLWObENj pic.twitter.com/CiTt0aJmu7 — DonVega🥂 (@DonVega_) July 2, 2024

