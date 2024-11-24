Aug 13, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A baseball glove sits on the infield before a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Red Sox infielder Rafael Devers is one of MLB’s best third basemen. But has Devers played his last game on the hot corner?

According to MassLive, the Red Sox might target ten-time Gold Glove winner Nolan Arenado this offseason. Arenado plays third base, so in turn, in another report from the publication, Boston is reportedly discussing a potential role change.

“The Red Sox have held internal discussions regarding the possibility of moving longtime third baseman Rafael Devers off the position,” MLB Trade Rumors posted, crediting Sean McAdam of MassLive.

Devers is one of the most prolific sluggers in the league. Since his rookie season in 2017, he’s hit 200 homers, which ranks 21st in that time period. Several others, like Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Giancarlo Stanton sit above him.

The Red Sox missed the playoffs in the 2024 season. Boston finished 81-81, another dispiriting campaign. They also saw the rival New York Yankees make the World Series, which probably didn’t make things better.

Boston last won the World Series in the 2018 season. Since then, they’ve descended. Many parts of that team are gone, including Mookie Betts, a superstar outfielder who’s now won two World Series titles with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Considering that the Red Sox traded Betts to LA for basically nothing, it hasn’t been a sight Boston fans have enjoyed at all.

But a drastic move like this compels you to believe that they feel compelled to change based on how the wind is blowing.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

If it works out, Boston fans will be happy, no doubt. It will prove interesting to see what happens from here for the Red Sox star Devers.

[MLB Trade Rumors]