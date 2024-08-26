Feb 18, 2024; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; The WWE Wrestlemania championship belt lies on a table in the media center after the Daytona 500 was postponed because of rain at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Sid Eudy — best known to pro wrestling fans as “Sid Vicious” or “Sycho Sid” — has passed away following a battle with cancer, his son announced on social media on Monday.

“I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years,” Gunnar Eudy wrote on Facebook. “He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support.”

Sid Eudy was 63-years-old at the time of his death.

A native of Arkansas, Eudy first entered the pro wrestling world in the late-1980s following a chance encounter with “Macho Man” Randy Savage. He is best known for his runs in WWF (now WWE) and WCW in the 1990s and early-2000s, where he won multiple world championships and headlined WrestleMania VIII and WrestleMania 13.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Eudy was known for his hulking physique, which led to legendary rivalries with the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Goldberg and Kevin Nash/Diesel. As news of Eudy’s death spread on Monday, tributes across the pro wrestling world poured in.

