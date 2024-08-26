Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Sid Eudy — best known to pro wrestling fans as “Sid Vicious” or “Sycho Sid” — has passed away following a battle with cancer, his son announced on social media on Monday.

Sid Eudy was 63-years-old at the time of his death.

A native of Arkansas, Eudy first entered the pro wrestling world in the late-1980s following a chance encounter with “Macho Man” Randy Savage. He is best known for his runs in WWF (now WWE) and WCW in the 1990s and early-2000s, where he won multiple world championships and headlined WrestleMania VIII and WrestleMania 13.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Eudy was known for his hulking physique, which led to legendary rivalries with the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Goldberg and Kevin Nash/Diesel. As news of Eudy’s death spread on Monday, tributes across the pro wrestling world poured in.

WWE is saddened to learn that Sid Eudy has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/oh7xF5OCEG — WWE (@WWE) August 26, 2024

Sad to hear of the passing of Sid Eudy aka Sid Vicious. Quite the attraction! pic.twitter.com/sYFTMbW7HJ — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 26, 2024

So very sad to hear of the passing of Sid Eudy. I have nothing but the fondest memories of working with Sid. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans. #MuchRespectSid — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 26, 2024

Saddened to learn of the passing of Sid Eudy. An unforgettable presence, and it can’t be overstated how big of a role he played in creating “The Heartbreak Kid”. His work, legacy, and influence will inspire our business for generations to come. — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) August 26, 2024

So sad to hear that friend and wrestling superstar Sid Eudy (Sid Vicious & Sid Justice) has passed away at 63 from cancer. He was one of the first wrestlers I wrestled when I was trying out for WCW. What a great guy. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends… pic.twitter.com/HLodDELIHH — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) August 26, 2024

I’m shocked and saddened to learn that Sid Eudy passed away today. What an incredible look and presence. He certainly left his mark on our business. I send my prayers and best wishes to his family. RIP Sid. pic.twitter.com/V6Bd5LMOHc — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) August 26, 2024

Wow, I’m so sorry to hear that Sid Eudy has passed on. Sid had such a presence. When Sid Vicious stepped through the curtain, you knew you were looking at someone special. He had it all and he looked as impressive as anyone to ever enter the squared circle. I had no idea he was… pic.twitter.com/iEyY1Blgk5 — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 26, 2024