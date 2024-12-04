Pat McAfee sits on the ESPN College Gameday set prior to the NCAA football game between the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024.

Pat McAfee will continue on with World Wrestling Entertainment.

The former Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-media personality made his way into the preeminent pro wrestling company back in 2021. Years later, McAfee remains a favorite of fans and management, clearly, being positioned alongside lead announcer Michael Cole often times.

With Raw heading to Netflix in January, and the college football season winding down, many wondered what McAfee’s future with WWE was. Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque confirmed his status on Wednesday, making the final decision on where he stands going into 2025.

“Letting the cat out of the bag a little bit right now. Pat’s actually about to come back with us here, full-time on Monday Night Raw,” Levesque said via Fightful.

Triple H says Pat McAfee is returning to WWE Raw “full time” “Letting the cat out of the bag a little bit right now. Pat’s actually about to come back with us here, full-time on Monday Night RAW.” (USA Today at the WWE/Netflix media event) pic.twitter.com/NQyYJ8xLB3 — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) December 4, 2024

The popular McAfee’s exuberant style has gained him many fans. What makes him grating on ESPN doesn’t necessarily translate to a pro wrestling audience, though it feels like his preparedness is often criticized. When he hasn’t been around full-time, and makes surprise appearances, McAfee has appeared behind schedule.

But as a full-time announcer, those struggles are a bit unlikelier. McAfee has obviously been a hit on College GameDay, like him or not, and his style plays well to the live audience. It also does the same for pro wrestling.

Raw is leaving its home of USA Network and cable television in January 2025 for Netflix. The first episode of WWE’s flagship show on the world-renowned streaming service will occur in Los Angeles, California, at the beautiful new Intuit Dome.

And as we have found out, we expect to see Pat Mac there as well.

