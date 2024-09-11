Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers placed defensive lineman Derrick Brown on injured reserve Tuesday afternoon.

Carolina’s move to put the injured Brown on IR comes two days after their Week 1 loss to New Orleans.

The Panthers announced the news themselves on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. “Derrick Brown placed on injured reserve,” they said.

Carolina drafted Brown in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, he’s been a strong presence up the middle. He earned a trip to the Pro Bowl last season for his efforts after a terrific season. In 2020, he also was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team.

He won the Lott Trophy in 2019 at college at Auburn, where he also won the Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year award.

To date, he has 245 total tackles, 8.0 sacks, 21 pass deflections, and two interceptions in his pro career. Last year, in 17 games played, he had 103 combined tackles, 57 solo, seven TFL, and 2.0 sacks.

Carolina looked terrible in Week 1 against the Saints. It hasn’t gone particularly well for the franchise over the past two seasons. Brown’s injury is another obstacle for them to overcome, as they’ll now be without one of their best players for an extended period of time.

[Carolina Panthers on X]