The New York Yankees may have lost free agent outfielder Juan Soto to the crosstown New York Mets, but they’re still managing to make the most of their offseason.

Earlier this month, the Yankees signed starting pitcher Max Fried to an eight-year $216 million contract, the largest for a free agent lefthanded pitcher in MLB history.

On Tuesday, the Yankees stayed busy. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that the team was trading pitcher Cody Poteet to the Chicago Cubs for outfielder and 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger.

BREAKING: OF/1B Cody Bellinger has been traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees, sources tell ESPN. Bellinger, 29, is a former MVP and has two years remaining on his contract with an opt-out after 2025. Yankees continue to be aggressive post-Juan Soto. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 17, 2024

Bellinger had been with the Cubs for the past two seasons. In 260 total games with Chicago, Bellinger hit .286 with 44 home runs and 175 runs batted in.

Bellinger also won a 2023 Silver Slugger Award and was named the 2023 National League Comeback Player of the Year.

Before signing with the Cubs in 2023, Bellinger spent the first six seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He was one of the best players in baseball in his first three seasons with Los Angeles. He hit 39 home runs in his rookie season, earning him an All-Star and the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year award.

After another strong effort in 2018, in 2019, Bellinger became the NL’s best player. He hit a career-high 47 home runs and was named one of the youngest NL MVPs at 23.

Unfortunately, Bellinger struggled for the remainder of his time with the Dodgers, and the team let him walk in free agency.

Bellinger also has a familial connection to his new team. His father, utility fielder Clay Bellinger, played for the Yankees from 1999 to 2002.

