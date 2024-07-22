Credit: Austin American-Statesman

After United States President Joe Biden announced that he is bringing an end to his reelection campaign, pro wrestling legend Kevin Nash took to social media to send a clear message to the 46th president.

“Thank you @JoeBiden for your incredible service to our nation,” the former WWF and WCW world heavyweight champion wrote on X.

Nash’s post stands in stark contrast to the political stance taken by his fellow founding member of the New World Order, Hulk Hogan. Last week, “The Hulkster” spoke in support of former president Donald Trump during the final night of the Republican National Convention.

Nash’s comment also puts him opposite fellow WWE legend Kane (Glenn Jacobs), who is now the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. In a series of posts on X, Jacobs called for Biden to resign as president, stating that if he isn’t fit to campaign, then he isn’t fit to be the sitting president.

Unlike Hogan and Jacobs, however, Nash has been a vocal critic of Trump, who coincidentally is also a WWE Hall of Famer. After Biden beat Trump in the 2020 election, “Diesel” was critical of Trump’s refusal to accept the results.

