After President Joe Biden announced that he is bringing an end to his campaign for the 2024 election, one pro wrestling legend took to social media to call on him to resign.

Glenn Jacobs is the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, but is best known to most people as the pro wrestling legend named Kane. A vocal critic of Biden, Jacobs took to X on Sunday to call for the 46th president of the United States to resign from his position immediately.

“For months, Democrats denied Biden suffered from cognitive decline,” Jacobs wrote. “Now that they can no longer hide it, they’re kicking him to the curb. But the problems go deeper than one man. It’s doesn’t matter who they run, this country needs Donald Trump back in the White House.”

“If Joe Biden is not fit to run for president, he is not fit to serve as president. He needs to RESIGN NOW!”

Jacobs proceeded to compare Biden bringing an end to his campaign to the famous wrestling event known as “the Montreal Screw Job,” in which then-WWE owner Vince McMahon prematurely ended a championship match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels to get the title off of Hart before he left the company.

Despite Jacobs’ efforts, Biden hasn’t publicly expressed any indication he will resign before the end of his term. He has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the new Democratic nominee.

