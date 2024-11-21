Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Colorado Buffalos helmet at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Flipping recruitments is as part of the college football game as anything. It’s no surprise when it happens, but it can be dispiriting for others as much as it excites the rest. And on Thursday, Colorado got in on the fun.

In a seismic move that could have trickle-down effects, elite quarterback Julian Lewis flipped from Southern California to Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

The former USC commit decommitted from Lincoln Riley’s Trojans over the weekend. There was a buzz going into the weekend that he could flip to Deion Sanders and CU, and that’s precisely what happened.

Lewis announced his commitment to Coach Prime and the Buffs on Thursday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

“I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Colorado,” Lewis confirmed on the show. Host Pat McAfee congratulated JuJu, and wished himw well going forward.

“Coach Prime always says that the best players are gonna play and I wanna come in and compete.. I wouldn’t have much fun sitting on the bench and I wanted to come somewhere that I have a chance to play” ~ @JulianLewis10 #PMSLive https://t.co/HztNU3fgwn pic.twitter.com/uVKgoYZMBs — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 21, 2024

“At what point did you know you wanted to be a Colorado Buffalo?” McAfee asked the blue chipper. “Of course, it was big for me. Just coming in after Sheduer and seeing what he’s done to Colorado and what he’s turned it into,” Lewis said. “It’s definitely a blessing being put into this position coming in after with his dad. Can’t beat it.”

Lewis continued, saying he was enthused by what the legendary Sanders said during his visits. Lewis said he wanted to go somewhere he could play, and Sanders encouraged him to get an opportunity to play in Boulder.

On3’s recruiting rankings list Lewis as the sixth-best quarterback in the Class of 2025. LSU commit Bryce Underwood leads that cast, followed by Ohio State commit Tavien St. Clair, Alabama commit Keelon Russell, Husan Longstreet, who flipped to USC in place of Lewis this weekend, and Auburn commit Deuce Knight.

Colorado’s recruiting rankings are still somewhat low, ranking 46th in the nation and ninth in the Big 12 Conference.

Still, the Buffaloes have an elite quarterback coming into town next year. If things hold, Colorado may still be built for success.

