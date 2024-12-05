Nov 17, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh reacts against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jim Harbaugh is one of a kind. Earlier this year, Harbaugh coached his alma mater Michigan to a National Championship in college football. Then, Harbaugh exited Ann Arbor for the bright lights of Los Angeles. Harbaugh accepted the head coaching job for the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers.

Thus far, Harbaugh has found the recipe. Justin Herbert looks dazzling and the Chargers are 8-4. Harbaugh is a Coach of the Year candidate, although Mike Tomlin and Dan Campbell will challenge for it too.

On Wednesday, Harbaugh gave a fitting gift to his team. In classic Harbaugh fashion, he gifted every Charger with a lunch pail that had their names on it. Because of course he did.

Jim Harbaugh gave every player a lunch pail with their names and some of his favorite words like “stalwart” today. “Just a little something for busting our ass.” – Daiyan Henley pic.twitter.com/OskpkTtUXI — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) December 4, 2024

One Chargers player, Daiyan Henley, had an animated reaction to the gift.

“Just a little something for busting our ***,” Henley said via X.

Harbaugh has always had a unique charm and wit about him. He’s loved and he’s hated. But you can’t deny that he’s been successful at every level of football. He helped lead Stanford to relevance in the late 2000s, coached the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl, and brought Michigan to glory.

He’s won three Big Ten championships, the Big Ten Coach of the Year award, the AP Coach of the Year award, and the NFL Coach of the Year award. He helped lead the 49ers to three consecutive NFC Championship Games from 2011 to 2013.

In all, Jim Harbaugh remains one of the most unique personalities in football. Wednesday was another example why.

The NFL world reacted to the hilarious news.

49ers should have signed this dude for life when they had him https://t.co/g99XT9NUZL — Matt Medina (@MattMedina6) December 5, 2024

Harbs out here just team mommin’ it and winning football games. https://t.co/u9oJODW9vM — Ryan Burns (@FtblSickness) December 5, 2024

Not a better culture builder in football https://t.co/efEie7diK3 — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) December 5, 2024

Brandon Staley was forgetting peoples birthdays https://t.co/MChEFQkwYg — Andre 3003 (@Blackkout__) December 5, 2024

