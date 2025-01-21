Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Florida Gators landed a quarterback in a transfer portal set to heat up.

Former Louisville quarterback Harrison Bailey committed to the Gators ahead of Monday night’s National Championship Game.

The Gators gained a talented player at the sport’s most important position, and in a competitive Southeastern Conference, they’ll need all they can get.

Bailey made the news official with a post on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. The new Gator quarterback played up to his new fanbase, posting a GIF of Gator legend Tim Tebow.

No stranger to the SEC, Bailey returns to the conference after playing in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Bailey formerly played at rival Tennessee, where he got his college football career started.

Now he’ll change sides in the heated rivalry and hope to get a chance to leave his mark on it.

Billy Napier and the Gators are hoping for newfound success. The Gators have been down over the last 15 years, since they last won the National Championship.

Florida did score a big recruiting win this offseason, nabbing Dallas Wilson, flipping him from the University of Oregon.

Time will tell to see if Bailey can make an impact with Florida. The Gators hope to make a run for it in the expanded SEC next year. This past season didn’t go so well for them, and even amid concerns, the team stuck with Napier for next season.