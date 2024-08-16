Justin Simmons Falcons Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates after an interception during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
ArticlesNFLBy Chris Novak on

The Atlanta Falcons made headlines on Thursday in the National Football League. Atlanta signed a former Pro Bowler to make a late, but potentially great addition to their roster. They bolstered their secondary by adding former four-time All-Pro safety Justin Simmons.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on the deal on Thursday afternoon.

Schefter said in a post on X that the Falcons signed Simmons to a one-year, $8 million contract.

Simmons confirmed the news with a post of his own.

The Falcons’ newest safety made a name for himself in the Mile High. The Denver Broncos drafted Simmons in the 2016 NFL Draft, and Simmons went on to have great success at the pro level. Simmons earned two trips to the Pro Bowl and also earned four Second Team All-Pro selections over the course of his career.

He’s one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, but went unsigned throughout free agency and training camp. He’ll join the Falcons and hopes to bolster an already solid secondary. Atlanta added former Pro Bowler Jessie Bates to the team last year. So one year later, the team adds another former Pro Bowler to a talented secondary.

The NFL world had much to say about the Falcons and their big move on Thursday.

[Adam Schefter]

About Chris Novak

Chris Novak has been talking and writing about sports ever since he can remember. Previously, Novak wrote for and managed sites in the SB Nation network for nearly a decade from 2013-2022

View all posts by Chris Novak