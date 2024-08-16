Jan 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) celebrates after an interception during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons made headlines on Thursday in the National Football League. Atlanta signed a former Pro Bowler to make a late, but potentially great addition to their roster. They bolstered their secondary by adding former four-time All-Pro safety Justin Simmons.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on the deal on Thursday afternoon.

Schefter said in a post on X that the Falcons signed Simmons to a one-year, $8 million contract.

Former Broncos Pro-Bowl safety Justin Simmons is signing a one-year, $8 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2024

Simmons confirmed the news with a post of his own.

The Falcons’ newest safety made a name for himself in the Mile High. The Denver Broncos drafted Simmons in the 2016 NFL Draft, and Simmons went on to have great success at the pro level. Simmons earned two trips to the Pro Bowl and also earned four Second Team All-Pro selections over the course of his career.

He’s one of the best defensive backs in the NFL, but went unsigned throughout free agency and training camp. He’ll join the Falcons and hopes to bolster an already solid secondary. Atlanta added former Pro Bowler Jessie Bates to the team last year. So one year later, the team adds another former Pro Bowler to a talented secondary.

The NFL world had much to say about the Falcons and their big move on Thursday.

Justin Simmons and Matthew Judon to the Falcons are immediate boosts to a defense that needs them badly. Both beyond their prime, but for a team that signed Kirk Cousins in free agency and is clearly in win-now mode, it ma — oh, wait, hang on, I’m getting some news pic.twitter.com/KJWUxQ2uz3 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) August 15, 2024

A day after adding a pass rusher, the Atlanta #Falcons sign a playmaker. Here are all of Justin Simmons’ interceptions from 2022-2023: pic.twitter.com/XoKcgzKc3E — Tre’Shon (@tre3shon) August 16, 2024

Justin Simmons was drafted a year after the SB and never played a playoff game with Denver. Will become one of the more under-appreciated players in team history but real ones know how much he meant to us. Good luck in Atlanta 31. pic.twitter.com/hmztkYZ28L — Bryce 🎸 (@MileHighMims) August 15, 2024

The Falcons signing Matthew Judon and Justin Simmons in a matter of days ALMOST makes us forget that they gave Kirk Cousins eleventy billion dollars and then drafted a QB in the first round — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) August 15, 2024

If you weren’t here for my Erik Harris you can’t be here for my Justin Simmons. — King’s Landing (@___theKing___) August 15, 2024

A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates and Justin Simmons showing up for work.. pic.twitter.com/ZUbGvdWVf7 — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) August 15, 2024

[Adam Schefter]