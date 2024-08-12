Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Former first-round pick Jaelen Phillips is on the way back to South Beach. The Miami Dolphins moved the star EDGE off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list on Monday, giving way to his return to the lineup.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the news of the Dolphins’ move. Phillips had been dealing with an Achilles injury he suffered last year.

“Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips, who tore his Achilles nearly nine months ago, officially has been taken off the physically unable to perform list and is now eligible to practice,” Schefter wrote.

Dolphins LB Jaelan Phillips, who tore his Achilles nearly nine months ago, officially has been taken off the physically unable to perform list and is now eligible to practice. pic.twitter.com/daDy3MFsTN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 12, 2024

The Dolphins drafted Phillips in 2021 from the UCLA Bruins. Since then, Phillips has been a stout pass-rusher, with 22.0 sacks in three seasons. In his rookie season, in 17 games, Phillips recorded 8.5 sacks, which still stands as his career-high. He has 146 career tackles and 24 career TFL.

Phillips played in just eight games last season before he sustained his injury. He’ll come back to an aspirational Dolphins team that will compete in a very competitive AFC East Division. The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets are expected to be Miami‘s biggest competition in the division.

[Adam Schefter]