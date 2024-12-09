Feb 5, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons helmet on the table before Raheem Morris is introduced as the new head coach of the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders may have to change plans at quarterback. And if they do, then they’ll set the stage for a “revenge game” on Monday night Football.

When the Raiders play the Atlanta Falcons, Desmond Ridder could play if Aidan O’Connell can’t go. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on the situation in Vegas and what the team’s plans are.

“Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell suffered a bone bruise in his knee, the MRI confirmed this morning,” Rapoport said on X. “Despite reports to the contrary, O’Connell hasn’t been ruled out for Monday’s game.”

#Raiders QB Aidan O’Connell suffered a bone bruise in his knee, the MRI confirmed this morning, sources say. Despite reports to the contrary, O’Connell hasn’t been ruled out for Monday’s game. Desmond Ridder finished the game for Las Vegas at QB and would play if he can’t go. pic.twitter.com/ad41ztetES — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 9, 2024

Rapoport added that Ridder, a former Falcon, would step in for Las Vegas if O’Connell can’t go.

This would qualify as a “revenge game” for Ridder, who Atlanta drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He came into the NFL after a successful college career at Cincinnati. Ridder helped lead the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff, a historic moment for the program.

The Falcons parted ways with Ridder after two seasons. He spent time with the Arizona Cardinals this season before going to Vegas.

Atlanta is also dealing with QB issues of their own. They signed Kirk Cousins to a lucrative deal, but his performance has dwindled, and so have they. Rookie Michael Penix Jr. is in the background waiting for his shot.

We’ll see if that comes to pass soon too. For now, we have an idea what the Raiders will do one way or another.

[Ian Rapoport]