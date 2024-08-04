Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) gives a high five to Head Coach Dabo Swinney after the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, Friday, December 29, 2023. Clemson beat Kentucky 38-35.

The Clemson Tigers expect to compete again in the Atlantic Coast Conference this season. 2023 was a down season for the Tigers after they had spent nearly a decade as one of the sport’s elite teams. Head coach Dabo Swinney felt some heat last year, but this year could see a turn of fortune back their way.

Much of Clemson’s success will depend on the success of quarterback Cade Klubnik. Klubnik is a hyped former recruit who has a lot of untapped talent. This season could be a big one for him, and Swinney recently spoke on his development towards this 2024 season.

“He’s on course. You know, he’s on course taking the next step of what he needs to do developmentally,” Swinney said at his press conference last week via On3. “And taking ownership as a leader is just part of it, especially at that position.”

Swinney added, “You’re put in a position as a leader right out of the gate first of all just because you’re a quarterback. But being a quarterback doesn’t make you a leader. Being a head coach doesn’t make you a leader. A title doesn’t make you a leader.” The Clemson head coach spoke highly about Klubnik’s confidence, work ethic, maturity, and of course his abilities.

Last season, Klubnik threw for 2,844 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing nearly 64 percent of his passes.

