Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) attempts to hold back wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (1) as he continues to shout at a referee in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 2 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024. The Chiefs took a 26-25 win with a go-ahead field goal as time expired.

The Kansas City Chiefs once again defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Kansas City escaped with a 26-25 victory over Cincinnati in a game that, once again, came down to the end between the two teams.

The bitter rivals have a lot of animosity between them built up over the past few seasons. That was in the air after the game, as one Chiefs star had choice words for a star player on the Bengals.

Ja’Marr Chase has been one of the league’s brightest talents at wide receiver. Lately, it hasn’t gone well for the former LSU standout. Cincinnati appears stubborn in paying Chase what he feels he’s owed. He had a hold-in during training camp, and thus far, the two sides don’t appear to be any closer to a resolution. Chase had just four catches for 35 receptions in the loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie felt it wasn’t too difficult of a job to get done.

Trent McDuffie on Ja’Marr Chase: “We know what he’s about & we just do our job to a point where you mess him up. You don’t have to do anything extra, just not allow him to catch the ball. … Just not getting him the ball, I feel, is the biggest thing for us to get in his head.” — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) September 16, 2024

“We know what he’s about,” McDuffie said via reporter Nate Taylor. “We just do our job to a point where you mess him up. You don’t have to do anything extra, just not allow him to catch the ball.”

McDuffie added, “Just not getting him the ball, I feel, is the biggest thing for us to get in his head.”

Whatever the Chiefs did on Sunday, Chase was not his effective self, so you wonder if it worked.

