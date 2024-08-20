Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears won’t play star rookie quarterback Caleb Williams or the rest of their rookie class this week. In an unsurprising move, Chicago will hold out their stars ahead of the start of the 2024 National Football League season.

Bears fans haven’t seen too much of Williams this year, as he’s now missed two of the team’s four preseason games. But based on how receptive everyone’s been, a little longer wait won’t hurt anyone.

Adam Schefter reported on the status of Williams for this weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Rookie No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the majority of Bears starters will not play Thursday’s preseason finale,” Schefter wrote on X, the website formerly known as Twitter.

Rookie No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams and the majority of Bears’ starters will not play Thursday’s preseason finale vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Chicago has seen enough for now. pic.twitter.com/hPH8Q8Lr7u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2024

Williams came to Chicago with a boatload of hype around him. The sensational Williams won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 after a transcendent season. The former USC and Oklahoma standout is one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory.

Quarterback is about the only position that the Bears haven’t gotten right throughout their illustrious history. The team houses the most Pro Football Hall of Famers of any team, but still hasn’t gotten right at the most important position in the sport. With Williams aboard now though, Chicago fans are hoping that he’s the one to change it all.

The NFL world had much to say over the Bears’ unsurprising decision.

One more Tyson Bagent masterclass before the season starts https://t.co/QTEnxuW6OQ — Pete (@Pete_Martuneac) August 20, 2024

Our Front office has made so many great decisions so far this offseason, I’m pleased. https://t.co/SWSMGCWAJ7 — Ray Griffin (@TheyCallMe_Ray) August 20, 2024

I seen enough too, I been sold, now I’m even more sold https://t.co/AhdLBcd5yI — Mikey. (@TapXMikey) August 20, 2024

Good! Let’s get everyone to week 1 healthy as possible. https://t.co/xutCcjTCx4 — Staley Bear (@r_saunders15) August 20, 2024

[Adam Schefter]