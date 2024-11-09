Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is arguably the biggest star in all of basketball right now, men’s or women’s.

With that much star power, it’s a pretty big deal when Clark is upset, especially considering she’s usually pretty even-keeled off the court. Unfortunately, it seems even she has her breaking point.

Clark was the first overall draft pick in April’s WNBA rookie draft. Now Clark is shedding on how upset she was on what should have been one of the best nights of her life.

“I was so upset because, after I got drafted, I just got drug out immediately, and I didn’t get to see any of the draft. I had my phone, but I really couldn’t go on it. It made me so upset,” Clark said, according to FOX.

“I didn’t even get to see Kate [Martin] get drafted. … It made me really upset.

“Then we went and had fun, but … I didn’t even take pictures with you guys, my family, [boyfriend] Connor [McCaffrey] — no one.”

Normally, there wouldn’t be much to worry about for the WNBA, considering the draft has come and gone. However, Clark is currently mulling an offer from Unrivaled, another basketball league looking to court her talents.

It’ll be interesting to see if Clark holds a grudge that ends up influencing her decision.

