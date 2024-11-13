Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to a call Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Caitlin Clark is used to dominating her opponents when she competes. That dominance typically comes in basketball. She took her talents to the golf course to compete in an LPGA-sponsored pro-am on Wednesday. Unfortunately, it became apparent quickly that she was an amateur.

Clark hit an errant shot off the tee that almost drilled a spectator. Clark apologized and was forced to take a mulligan and retry.

Caitlin Clark… ONE OF US. pic.twitter.com/KMYvjbgKLW — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) November 13, 2024

Fans reacted on social media to Clark’s mistake.

“People really be risking it standing there along the tee box for anyone who isn’t a professional golfer,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Why people stand that close to amateur golfers is baffling, you would need to give me Leonidas’s shield from 300 to stand there,” one fan added.

“Respect for the instant reload,” a fan added.

“When you don’t even watch the ball to the end and just reach into the pocket… Yeh…you’re one of us,” a fan added.

“You couldn’t pay me to stand in that gallery down the tee box I don’t care if it’s Bobby jones standing on the tee with a wedge,” one fan added.

“Shooter shoot. Immediately reached for another ball,” one fan said.

At the end of the day, the golf course humbles everyone eventually.