While one of LeBron James’ sons is currently enjoying his first season of professional basketball, his other one just made an announcement regarding his own future.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Bryce James announced that he’ll spend his college career at Arizona.

“100% committed,” James captioned an Instagram post featuring a photoshopped picture of himself in a Wildcats uniform alongside Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd.

While he isn’t as highly touted as his older brother, Bronny James, was coming out of high school, Bryce James has established himself as a strong prospect throughout his high school basketball career at Sierra Canyon School. According to the 247Sports composite, he rates as a three-star prospect and the No. 46 shooting guard and No. 257 overall player in the 2025 class.

In addition to Arizona, Bryce also held scholarship offers from Duquesne and Ohio State. Many had speculated that Duquesne might have the inside track in the 6-foot-4, 190-pound player’s recruitment, with LeBron James’ former high school teammate, Dru Joyce III, coaching the Dukes.

As it turns out, that wasn’t the case, with the younger James brother now set to spend his college career in Tucson. At this point, it’s unclear whether Bryce plans to be one-and-done at the college level as Bronny was at USC before being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers last offseason, although it’s worth noting that LeBron James has previously spoken about the possibility of playing alongside both of his sons in the NBA.

“I’d definitely be looking at who got first-round picks in 2024, 2025, things of that nature; 2026, ’27. I pay attention to that type of stuff,” the 4-time NBA MVP told Sports Illustrated in 2022. “I feel like I could play for quite a while. So it’s all up to my body, but more importantly, my mind. If my mind can stay sharp and fresh and motivated, then the sky’s not even a limit for me. “I can go beyond that. But we shall see.”

