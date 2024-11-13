East Rutherford, NJ — October 14, 2024 — Aaron Rodgers of the Jets leaves the field at the end of the game. The Buffalo Bills came to MetLife Stadium to play the NY Jets. The Jets played their first game under new interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich.

The New York Jets are having a miserable season.

Expectations were high for the Jets this season after surefire Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed all but a few plays of last season with an Achilles injury. Unfortunately, it looks like Rodgers may be past his MVP days.

The Jets fell to 3-7 on the season after getting blown out 31-6 by the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. One might think that Rodgers, who is known as somewhat of an outside thinker, would be extra careful with what he says considering the poor season he and the Jets are having.

Instead, he seems to have hit a new personal low, spewing nonsense off the field without any of his previous success on the field.

Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he referenced a completely made-up stat that Detriot Lions quarterback Jared Goff is 7-0 in games in which he’s thrown seven or more interceptions.

FOX Sports’ Nick Wright even commentated on Rodgers getting duped.

“Rodgers being duped on this one is just so damn on the nose,” Wright wrote on Twitter.

Rodgers being duped on this one is just so damn on the nose. https://t.co/NF6Xn5k0Qn — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 12, 2024

Fans reacted on social media to Rodgers getting fooled.

“I’m the best… no matter what the data might tell you to the contrary.” This dude and Elon Musk need to move in together,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Just his attitude during this interviews can tell that he doesnt even care about football anymore,” one fan added.

“This explains everything you need to know about rodgers and mcafee,” a fan added.

Regardless of your opinion on Rodgers, it’s hard to see him making a fool of himself like this at the tail-end of his career.