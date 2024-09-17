Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are 1-1 on the year after dropping Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. San Francisco’s trip to the Land of 10,000 Lakes went awry as the Vikings defeated the Niners 23-17.

After the game, 49ers star Nick Bosa admitted that the team felt the repercussions of the loss almost right away.

“That’s a really good coach and a lot of really good players, and Sam’s doing a great job. Yeah, it’s a wake-up call,” Bosa said via 49erswebzone.com. “But we know why it happened, and there’s a lot to fix. There’s some good things, for sure.”

San Francisco is still expected to be one of the NFL’s best teams. But to remain at the top, they’ll have to do it without some of their star players. Christian McCaffrey has missed the team’s first two games of the season. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel suffered an injury in Sunday’s game and is expected to miss several weeks.

San Francisco has had some great injury luck over the years, but it appears to be withering away. They’re still a deep and talented team, but they are about to face some obstacles. It does seem like the team knows what’s in front of them though, and it is a long season, so there’s still a window for the team to achieve something.

