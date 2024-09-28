Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

The WNBA Players Union isn’t happy with media member Christine Brennan.

Brennan is a columnist for USA Today, and according to The Spun, the WNBA Players Union feels that she has behaved inappropriately and is deserving of punishment. The incident that has the Players Union incensed centers around none other than Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark.

Clark was hit inadvertently in the eye on a play on the ball by Connecticut Sun guard DiJonai Carrington in a playoff game. Brennan asked Carrington about the play, and many felt that the reporter was trying to goad Carrington into submission.

I asked DiJonai Carrington about that moment early in Sunday’s Indiana-Connecticut game when she caught Caitlin Clark in the eye. Here’s her answer: pic.twitter.com/DnQVYi0r6J — Christine Brennan (@cbrennansports) September 24, 2024

The Players Union got wind of the situation and responded in a major way, releasing a statement that did not mince words.

“To unprofessional members of the media like Christine Brennan:

“You are not fooling anyone.

“That so-called interview in the name of journalism was a blatant attempt to bait a professional athlete into participating in a narrative that is false and designed to fuel racist, homophobic, and misogynistic vitriol on social media. You cannot hide behind your tenure,” the statement read.

The WNBPA has released a statement urging USA Today to consider action against Christine Brennan for inappropriate conduct: pic.twitter.com/aNBxkxGORi — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) September 27, 2024

This could be a critical moment for league commissioner Cathy Engelbert who already had to apologize earlier this season for not addressing racism in the league appropriately. If Engelbert doesn’t handle this situation correctly she could be out of a job.