Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts to a call Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Las Vegas Aces on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The WNBA is gearing up to enter its first season of growth since the arrival of Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark. The league has begun expanding after Clark’s presence brought record numbers in attendance and viewership.

The Golden State Vakyries will have their inaugural season in 2025, and two more teams will join next year. However, new teams aren’t the only thing coming to the WNBA.

With so much money at stake now, teams are developing a win-now attitude like never before seen in the WNBA. This was showcased when a record number of seven of the 12 franchises in the WNBA fired their coaches after the 2024 season.

Now, more moves are being made in the pursuit of winning.

“Blockbuster WNBA deal: The Seattle Storm are trading six-time All-Star Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces in a multi-team move that sends three-time All-Star Kelsey Plum to the Los Angeles Sparks,” reported ESPN’s Shams Charania on Sunday.

With the Las Vegas Aces getting rid of the undersized Kelsey Plum and adding Jewell Loyd to a roster that already features A’ja Wilson and Chelsea Gray, it’ll be harder than ever for Clark to break through and secure her first WNBA title, as she’s now facing a Kevin Durant-Warriors caliber superteam.

Fans reacted to the trade on social media.

“Sparks got Kelsey Plum before Pelinka traded for a center,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“So you’re telling me the cost of a 6x all star who can lead the league in scoring any given year is moving up 7 spots in the draft??? That’s it???” one fan added.

“ACES LEGEND KELSEY PLUM NOOOOOOOO,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Indiana Fever responds.