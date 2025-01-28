John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

WNBA star DiJonai Carrington is clearly not a fan of newly-elected United States President Donald Trump.

While the WNBA is currently in its offseason, DiJonai Carrington is taking part in the new Unrivaled three-on-three women’s basketball league, and she sent a pretty clear message to Donald Trump with her pregame outfit.

When she arrived at the arena ahead of a game this week, Carrington was seen wearing a sweatshirt with rapper YG on the front with the name of his old 2016 tour: “The F—Donald Trump Tour.”

Carrington stopped to pose for a photo, showing off the message, written in red letters with the rapper in the background flipping the middle finger.

This is consistent with Carrington’s political views as she regularly posted messages in support of Kamala Harris throughout the 2024 presidential election cycle and has been outspoken against Trump – like many other players in the WNBA.

This all comes after Carrington made headlines for a different reason during the WNBA season when she injured Indiana Fever rookie sensation Caitlin Clark by poking her in the eye during a game.

While many fans suggested that the poke could have been intentional, Carrington insisted that it was an accident and was confused why anyone would think it was intentional.

“I don’t even know why I would intent to hit anybody in the eye,” she said according to Fox News. “That doesn’t even make sense to me.”

Clark also downplayed the incident, saying it “wasn’t intentional by any means.” It did, however, leave Clark with a black eye.

Carrington was voted the WNBA’s Most Improved Player during the 2024 season after posting career highs in points (12.7), rebounds (5.0) and assists (1.6).