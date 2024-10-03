Jun 10, 2024; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts after her third foul against the Connecticut Sun in the second quarter at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark recently wrapped one of the greatest rookie seasons in the history of the WNBA.

Clark entered the league and immediately produced at a level her pundits thought would be unattainable. Not only did the Indiana Fever phenom set the WNBA single-season assist record, but she also became the first rookie in league history to record a triple-double, a staggering feat she pulled off twice. Clark’s numbers were made more impressive when she led the Fever to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.

Unfortunately, her accolades don’t seem to be enough for everyone. Clark took home the WNBA’s Rookie of the Year award, but one voter felt she didn’t do enough. According to Outkick, only 66 of the 67 voters voted for Clark, with one person voting for Angel Reese. This news is especially shocking because Reese didn’t finish the season after going down with a season-ending wrist injury.

Fans took to social media to sound off on Clark’s brutal break.

“Whoever voted for Angel is trolling and should have their vote taken away,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Should have been unanimous but a truly historic rookie year and can’t wait to see what the Fever do in the offseason to build around her,” a fan added.

“we need to find and shame the person who voted for Angel,” someone wrote.

“I’m pretty sure that vote for Reese was a liberal with guilty of what happened 300 years ago,” someone else said.

While it wasn’t the unanimous award that Clark deserved, she still got to take home the trophy. There’s no telling what she’ll be able to accomplish throughout the remainder of her career.

