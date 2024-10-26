Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Even though Caitlin Clark is the most popular player in the history of the WNBA, her salary was just $76,535 for her rookie season with the Indiana Fever.

One WNBA star seems to think that salary is far too low.

Caitlin Clark directly led to a surge in attention for the WNBA this season, leading to record attendance and television viewership numbers the entire season. But because of the league’s pay scale and salary cap, Clark made nowhere near what she is truly worth to the league.

And it sounds like WNBA superstar Napheesa Collier realizes that.

While Clark did not always get a warm reception from all players throughout the league, it sounds like Collier certainly understands just what she did for the league.

During a recent appearance on Run It Back FDTV, Collier had some high praise for Clark and everything she has done for the league.

“It’s just so crazy because the growth that Caitlin has brought to the game — the sheer amount of money she’s making these teams, people are having to move their venues for when she comes to play,” Collier said according to SBNation.

She also made it clear that she thinks Clark should be one of the highest-paid players in the league as a result of how important she is to its growth.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“And she’s getting paid like $75,000 a year,” Collier added. “She should be one of the (top-paid) players in the world just for the sheer numbers she’s bringing.”

Collier could have a chance to make that a reality for Clark as one of the co-founders of the upcoming women’s three-on-three basketball league Unrivaled, which is set to begin play in January.

The league is currently pursuing Clark to join Unrivaled, and is reportedly planning to offer her a “Lionel Messi-like compensation package.”

[SB Nation]