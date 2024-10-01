Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark emerged as an instant star for the Indiana Fever in her rookie season, but it wasn’t always easy for her.

During a recent interview with 60 Minutes, Caitlin Clark was asked what she thought her “signature moment” was during her rookie season, and she had a rather shocking story to share in response.

“I remember we were in New York and Jonquel Jones set a good screen on me and I actually popped my eardrum,” Clark recalled according to Fox News.

“I ruptured my eardrum just on a screen, It was a really good screen by J.J. She’s a tremendous player, but I think that just kind of speaks to the physicality of the league. She kind of just got me in the right spot. I think it’s something I’ll always remember coming into the league. … That’s probably more memorable honestly.”

Needless to say, this is a pretty shocking story, and it led to a lot of reactions from readers in the comments.

“The grace and sportsmanship of this young woman…” one person wrote.

“She’s something special, a cut above most of the hacks she plays against,” another person wrote.

“The lesson was that nobody, players or refs, are looking out for you or care if they hurt you,” another person commented.

“Rookie season is over, no more having to act humble and play nice. I think she will start defending herself a lot more next season,” another fan commented.

“I can’t get over how the refs looking straight at her and do not call the fouls,” another fan wrote.

“#22 … handling the intense pressure on and off the court like the classy individual she is,” another fan added.

Clark was obviously able to overcome that physicality as she was named the WNBA Rookie of the Year by a unanimous vote and helped lead her team into the postseason.

