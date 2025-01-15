Via Fox59

Over the weekend, a Texas man was arrested and charged after reportedly stalking and sending threatening messages to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. And now, it seems that he’s causing problems for the judge in court.

Michael Thomas Lewis, 55, of Denton, Texas, was arrested on Sunday and faces a single charge of stalking with threats of sexual battery or death, classified as a Level 5 felony.

According to court documents obtained by Fox59 in Indianapolis, Lewis used the social media platform X to send sexually violent messages to Clark.

The situation got more serious then traveled to Indianapolis, allegedly with the “intent to be in close proximity” to her, and was sending the messages less than half a mile from Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the home arena of the Indiana Fever.

Lewis had his first court hearing on Tuesday, and it’s safe to say that it did not go well.

When Lewis entered the courtroom at Marion County Superior Court, ESPN reports that he sat back in his chair and said “guilty as charged,” and he interrupted the court’s proceedings multiple times.

Judge Angela Davis was not enthused.

“You have a right to remain silent, and I expect you to exercise that on me,” she told him.

When he continued, she told him bluntly to “stop talking.”

Despite Lewis claiming he was “guilty as charged,” Davis entered a not guilty plea on Lewis’ behalf, stating that she wouldn’t accept a guilty plea at an initial hearing.

Needless to say, it sounds like a rough hearing.