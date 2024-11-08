Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark has proved that there’s nothing she can’t do on a basketball court.

Clark’s rookie season in the WNBA saw her break record after record, culminating in her winning the WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year award and being named to the WNBA first team. Now she’s taking her immense talent to a new stage.

Clark is set to be interviewed by legendary late show host David Letterman on Ball State’s campus, Letterman’s alma matter.

INBOX: Caitlin Clark will join David Letterman for a public conversation on Dec. 2 at Ball State University in Muncie as part of a professional lecture and workshop series. pic.twitter.com/NUxlYMNvkV — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) November 5, 2024

Fans reacted to the news that they’d get to witness Clark’s greatness in a new forum on social media.

“Oh wow. She should go on McAfee again too. Really liked the vibe of that appearance,” one fan said on Twitter.

“Baby goat giving buckets and lectures !!!!” one fan added enthusiastically.

“Hope it’ll be recorded for his My Next Guest series on Netflix,” one fan who won’t be able to attend the event added.

“Caitlin is using her off season to do what she loves the most: yap,” one hater added.

“She really doing cool things!” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of insights Clark reveals about her process. Hopefully, she divulges where her thought process is at on joining to new Unrivaled three-on-three offseason league.