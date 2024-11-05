Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana Fever sharpshooter Caitlin Clark has been a busy woman in 2024.

After leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to the final four during the NCAA tournament, Clark was drafted by the Indiana Fever only weeks later. With the Fever Clark had one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in the history of the WNBA.

She broke the league’s single-season record for assists and became the first rookie to ever record a triple-double, which she did twice. The impressive season culminated with Clark winning the WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year award and being named to the WNBA first team, which recognizes the five best players in any given season.

After nearly a full year of playing basketball, Clark finally has some time off. She’s spent her offseason attending galas and golfing and recently even got the chance to meet up with her old teammates from her Iowa days to catch up.

Together with former teammates Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin, Clark appeared on an episode of the “Fresh Tawk” podcast, and Clark got honest about what it’s been like having time away from the court.

“Just relaxing,” Clark said on the episode.

“It’s been nice to have a little break, and it was a fun season, but I’ve been crossing off the days to get back to Iowa City. I’m happy to be here with everybody.

As refreshing as her time away from the sport seems to be, there’s a chance that Clark will be back to the sport sooner rather than later, with reports circulating that she is considering joining the Unrivaled three-on-three offseason league, which Martin has already signed on for.

[Fresh Tawk]