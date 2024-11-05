Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Caitlin Clark finally has an offseason after playing nearly a year straight of basketball between leading the Iowa Hawkeyes to the National Championship and the Indiana Fever back to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.

While enjoying her offseason, Clark recently made it back to Iowa City, where she met up with former teammates Kate Martin and Gabbie Marshall. The Group made an appearance on the “Fresh Tawk” podcast, and Clark got honest about what her time away from the game of basketball has been like thus far.

“Just relaxing,” Clark said. “It’s been nice to have a little break, and it was a fun season, but I’ve been crossing off the days to get back to Iowa City. I’m happy to be here with everybody.”

Fans reacted to the trio’s podcast appearance online.

“It was fun watching the girls together. I am surprised Gabbie did not speak about the game when she was on fire and hit every 3 and won the game. I will never forget her little spin,” one fan said in the podcast’s comments section.

“Fans would so watch a podcast where you guys told stories about each game Caitlin, Gabby, and Kate’s senior year,” one fan added.

“What, only 50 mins? This could easily be 5 hours and I’d still be watching in full. Big fan of you guys, from Philippines,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Caitlin doing a 50 minute Podcast for FRIENDSHIP! Love these women,” one fan added.

“Kate – “Caitlin. Can I talk?”….hahahahahahahaha. I love it. This is a great conversation to see what their personalities are like. It’s making me laugh like crazy….lol,” one fan added.

“Oh my God I love these girls. All so beautiful and GABBY! Oh so very beautiful! I will always miss that Iowa team. They were classic. That team introduced me to women’s basketball and now I can’t wait till next season,” a fan added.

“Wow, not only does CC remember her own stats, she remembered her teammates, as well on some of these games. Very bright and studious player,” acknowledged one fan.

It’ll be exciting to see how the girls’ lives pan out.