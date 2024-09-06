Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark continues to lead the surging Indiana Fever. Earlier this week she and the Fever clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Since the midseason break for the Paris Olympics, the Fever has posted a 7-1 record, good for best in the WNBA in that time.

You might expect Clark to be ecstatic about the Fever’s recent clinch, but for her, it’s just another day at the office. After Wednesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks, in which Clark tallied her second triple-double of the season, she was asked if she stayed up late to watch the other games around the league to see if the Fever would officially clinch a playoff spot.

Clark did indeed stay up to watch, but she didn’t exactly have a strong reaction.

Caitlin Clark, if she was up at midnight watching for the clinch: “I stay up late, so it’s not really unusual. But yeah, I was up I did see it.” “My reaction was I turned (off the TV) and went to sleep. I didn’t even check my phone until the next morning.” Full: pic.twitter.com/tcJoYjrtHf — Matthew Byrne (@MatthewByrne1) September 4, 2024

“I stay up late, so it’s not really unusual. But yeah, I was up I did see it,” Clark told reporters. “My reaction was I turned (off the TV) and went to sleep. I didn’t even check my phone until the next morning.”

It’s a pretty hilarious reaction to such a big accomplishment.

The Fever’s success has been largely due to the tear that Clark – the clear favorite to win Rookie of the Year – has been on. In August alone she racked up two Player of the Week awards and was also named Player of the Month and Rookie of the Month.

Don’t expect Clark and the Fever to take their foot off the gas as they start the Fever’s home stretch.