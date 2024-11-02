Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) throws her hands up to the referee on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Dallas Wings, 110-109.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is the face of the WNBA and arguably all of basketball. As such, she has a responsibility to be there for her fans and to present herself as a role model for young girls, women, and athletes.

Unfortunately, now it appears that she can’t even be bothered to show up for her fans unless they’re trust fund kids. Clark Report, a Twitter account focused on reporting about the Fever all-star, reported on the news.

“Caitlin Clark is going viral on LinkedIn after companies found out her fee for a 30 minute virtual meeting is $100,000,” Clark reported tweeted along with a picture of the initial report it found.

Caitlin Clark is going viral on LinkedIn after companies found out her fee for a 30 minute virtual meeting is $100,000 pic.twitter.com/IM2zb04z5x — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) November 2, 2024

Fans reacted to the brutal news on social media.

“So if 10,000 fans pitch in $10, we can get Caitlin Clark in one of our spaces for 30 minutes!” one fan said on Twitter.

“I’m glad Caitlin is making money but I don’t think this info should be public,” one fan added.

“I don’t blame her tbh. Get it while the iron is hot,” one fan added.

“That’s cheap compared to a politician. You know, the people whose salary and benefits we pay,” one fan added.

“Good for her—she’s no dummy,” one fan added.

It’s not the best look, but everyone must take care of their families.