David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Fever were able to notch an important victory over the Atlanta Dream on Monday night to bring their season record to 14-16 after going 3-1 since the All-Star Break. But while it was a big win for the Fever and their playoff hopes, there was one scary moment as rookie sensation Caitlin Clark appeared to suffer an injury. But the good news is, she was able to laugh it off in the postgame press conference.

While playing defense in the second quarter of Monday night’s game, Caitlin Clark appeared to injure her ankle and immediately fell to the floor, sparking some concern among fans and her teammates. Clark stayed on the ground for a few moments after the ankle injury and eventually limped to the bench.

Clark did not spend much time on the bench however as she quickly bounced back and was right back in the game, so the injury was clearly no big deal. In fact, during her postgame press conference, she admitted a pretty brutal truth about the injury as she claimed that she looked “really soft” for the way she handled it.

CC on her ankle injury : “I saw the replay, and I look really soft. It wasn’t that bad of a turn, but it hurt.” Adds you’re not a true basketball player if you don’t have ankle injuries pic.twitter.com/vNZgQmTBdA — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) August 27, 2024

“I saw the replay and I look really soft,” Clark said. “It wasn’t that bad of a turn but it hurt. Sometimes, you just have to give yourself a second. If you’ve ever sprained your ankle, it just kind of stings for a little bit.”

Clark finished the game with 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to help lead the team to victory.

